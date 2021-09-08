Ian Sangalang took charge in the second overtime period to lift Magnolia to victory. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Magnolia Hotshots clawed out of a big hole to shock the NLEX Road Warriors in a double-overtime thriller, 112-105, Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Trailing by as much as 16 points early in the fourth period, the Hotshots clicked defensively in the final frame to force an extension, before dominating in the second overtime to complete the come-from-behind victory.

Sophomore forward Aris Dionisio drilled the booming three-pointer that forced another extension, and Ian Sangalang scored six of his 21 points in the second overtime. The Hotshots outscored NLEX, 8-1, in the final five minutes.

Calvin Abueva earned Player of the Game honors as he put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks before fouling out, and Paul Lee added 18 points -- 10 of which came on free throws.

"It's all about the grit and determination," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, whose squad improved to 6-2 in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. "We just tried to be composed, and ang sabi ko lang sa kanila, we just try to limit 'yung aming turnovers."

"I'm very proud kasi we don't give up eh," he added. "I think deserving nila na talagang manalo kasi sobrang trabaho. Second overtime, 'yung puso nila, 'yung energy, andoon pa rin."

The Hotshots trailed by 16 points, 87-71, with over ten minutes left in regulation after a triple by Tony Semerad, and the Road Warriors appeared headed for a comfortable victory. But Magnolia buckled down on defense, and they wound up outscoring NLEX 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

Magnolia had a shot to win in regulation, but Lee could only make one of two free throws for a 94-all deadlock. The Road Warriors also had their chance in the final seconds, only for Mark Barroca to strip Jericho Cruz of the ball as time expired.

NLEX looked as though it had secured the win in overtime, after Cruz nailed a big jumper for a 103-99 lead with just 18 seconds to go. But Lee made two free throws in the next Magnolia possession, and after a foul by Abueva, Cruz only managed a split at the line for a 104-101 count.

Needing a stop in the final ten seconds, NLEX instead gave up a clutch three-pointer to Dionisio, who was also fouled by veteran forward JR Quinahan in the act of shooting. Dionisio missed the bonus free throw but got his own rebound, and just missed the putback that could have won the game for the Hotshots.

"Kung di dahil kay Aris siguro, wala na," Victolero said of the big play by the forward.

Sangalang would take over in the second overtime, making back-to-back buckets to set the tone. NLEX ran out of gas, with a free throw by Semerad as their lone point of the period.

Squandered in the loss was a 21-point, 8-assist, 6-rebound outing from Cruz, who played nearly 44 minutes in the contest. Quinahan added 14 points, and Don Trollano scored 15 points off the bench.

However, Kevin Alas was limited to just nine pints before fouling out with still over four minutes to go in regulation.

The Road Warriors dropped to 4-3 in the conference, after seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Scores:

Magnolia 112 - Abueva 23, Sangalang 21, Lee 18, Barroca 13, Dionisio 11, Corpuz 9, Ahanmisi 6, Jalalon 6, Dela Rosa 2, Pascual 2, Reavis 1, Brill 0.

NLEX 105 - Cruz 21, Trollano 15, Quinahan 14, Porter 13, Semerad 12, Alas 9, Miranda 8, Soyud 7, Oftana 3, Paniamogan 3, Ayonayon 0.

Quarters: 29-26, 45-49, 71-84, 94-94, 104-104 (OT), 112-105 (2OT)