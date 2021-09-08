Lito Adiwang made waves last month when he called out reigning ONE flyweight muay thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon for a Super Series bout.

It's still a match that he looks forward to, even if they have different priorities right now.

Adiwang will soon return to action, but not against the Thai superstar. He's slated to take on Hexigetu Hexi of Mongolia in a three-round strawweight bout at ONE: Revolution on September 24.

Rodtang is likewise locked in a match, as he returns to kickboxing action against Daniel Puertas at ONE: First Strike on October 15.

Adiwang versus Rodtang was a dream match that had Thai fans raising their eyebrows while stirring major excitement in the Philippines.

Given the reaction of the public, it's still a match that the Filipino hopes will happen.

"Yes, of course, that's still on my radar. I don't plan on calling people out and not pushing through with it. I said that because I wanted that to happen," said Adiwang.

"Right now I'm focused on Hexigetu because he's the one in front of me. But in the future, of course, it's still a fight I'd love to pursue. I want to test myself against him."

Many felt Adiwang was overreaching when he challenged Rodtang, especially since the man fondly called "The Iron Man" has yet to lose a match in ONE Super Series.

For the 28-year-old, that's exactly why he wants Rodtang.

"I want to prove to the people that your ambition stays just as an ambition if you don't work for it. If you want to dream big, you have to make it a reality," he said.

For now, Adiwang will have to focus 100 percent of his attention toward his Chinese opponent who has won his last three bouts, including a close win over former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

The Team Lakay dynamo is confident of a win, and he plans to wow his supporters with how he'll do it.

"It's clear in my mind. I want to win in a very impressive way," Adiwang said. "I have something in store for them. Fans will have to wait for how I do it."

