WNBL ambassador Bea Daez not closing doors on return to basketball

Former UP guard Bea Daez-Fabros. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Bea Daez-Fabros, the ambassador of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), is still pondering a return to the court even after having her first child.

Daez starred for University of the Philippines (UP) in college before playing for the Cleon and Clyde Lady Snipers in the first season of WNBL, when it was still an amateur league. Last month, the WNBL gained the approval of the Games and Amusements Board to go professional, in a milestone for women's basketball in the Philippines.

Now a mother of a baby girl, Daez admits it will be difficult for her to get back into game shape.

"I'm not sure yet. If given the chance, maybe yes, but it will depend on when the league will start," said Daez, who gave birth to baby Lucia Camila in May. "I had a caesarian operation, so I need to take my time to recover first."

On Tuesday, NBL executive vice-president Rhose Montreal announced on the PSA Forum that the league will hold a draft combine in October, with a virtual draft set for October 30.

[EMBED on 'set for October 30': https://news.abs-cbn.com/sports/09/08/20/wnbls-first-ever-draft-set-for-october-30]

"I was only given the green light by my doctor to start working out just a few weeks ago. In terms of the timeline, medyo gipit lang siya," said Daez.

"But I definitely want to play, for sure. It would just depend on the timeline of the league," she added.

If she does return to the WNBL, Daez will have a challenge on her hands as she juggles her basketball career, motherhood, as well as a full-time job.

It won't be the first time that the former Fighting Maroon has had to manage her time and balance her different priorities.

"Last year, I was part of the national team while having a full-time job as well," she pointed out, having played for the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team in the 2019 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

"If you really want to do it, you'll find the time," she added. "If this is what makes you happy, you'll find the ways to continue doing it."

"Yes, it will definitely be hard," Daez also said. "But I call it upon myself that basketball is really my passion."

What gives Daez even more confidence is that she has the full support of her husband, Noel Fabros, when it comes to pursuing a basketball career.

"Sabi nga niya, he'll go with my baby to all the provinces if the games are out of town," Daez said. "He's 100% in support of me to go back and play again."

In the meantime, Daez is fulfilling her role as the ambassador of the league, as she is busy spreading the word about the WNBL. She is encouraging the female players all over the country to enter the draft, as the WNBL welcomes players from ages 21 to 40.

From her conversations with fellow Filipina ballers, Daez was delighted to see the eagerness and excitement of the players to get back to training, especially now that they have a professional league of their own.

"I'm just so happy because young and old, even the older ones are coming out of retirement and starting to work out again to prepare for the draft," said Daez.

"As for me naman, I'm going to be another voice to be able to share the word, the news that we finally have a women's league," she added. "We want the continuity of this league and the success. Hopefully, by adding a voice and being an ambassador, it will help solidify the league."