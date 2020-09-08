PBA: 'Sanayan lang' - TNT getting used to life inside the bubble

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT KaTropa are wrapping up a two-week training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where they worked in a "bubble" environment.

The facility, located inside the National University campus, has its own courts and a "dormitel," where the team has been staying for the past two weeks. TNT's training camp will conclude on September 9.

TNT head coach Bong Ravena said it took them a while, but the players and the coaches have gotten used to their routine inside the bubble.

"Kailangan masanay ka," he said, as quoted by the league website. "Mahirap sa una kasi malayo ka (sa pamilya mo). Pero sanayan lang."

"'Yung mga ginagawa mo dati, hindi mo na magawa ngayon. So kailangan, mag-adjust ka, kung hindi ikaw rin ang mahihirapan," he added.

The KaTropa strictly follow the health and safety protocols put together by the league and approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Ravena explained that only three to four players can practice per session, under the watchful eyes of a health officer and a coach. The court is disinfected after every session before a new batch of players come in.

Once they are done with training, the players head straight back to their rooms in the "dormitel."

"Ganoon lang ang routine namin," said Ravena.

TNT brought its coaching staff to the bubble, including active consultant Mark Dickel and assistants Sandy Arespacochaga, Josh Reyes, and Alton Lister. Also inside the bubble are the team's doctors and a dietician.

The KaTropa are the only team in the league to hold a training camp inside a "bubble," as the other squads opted to train in their regular practice venues.

The league itself is considering holding the All-Filipino Cup in a bubble-type environment later this year.