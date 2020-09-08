PBA: June Mar leads online charity 3-point shootout

PBA fans will at last see June Mar Fajardo -- and a cast of the league's top long-distance shooters -- in action again.

In a virtual tournament, that is.

The San Miguel Beer center, who is recovering from a leg injury, will be going up against the likes of fellow PBA stars Mark Caguioa and Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia's Paul Lee in an upcoming PBA 3-point Shootout Charity Virtual Tournament.

According to the league's official website, the contest-for-a-cause will feature 24 players from the league's 12-member clubs, who will battle each other using the league's mobile app game PBA Slam.

The tournament offers a top prize of P250,000, which will go to the charitable institution selected by the winning team.

Other players expected to participate are Mike Digregorio and Robbie Herndon of Alaska; Diego Dario and Chris Bitoon (Blackwater); Roosvelt Adams and Bon Bon Battiler (Terra Firma); Philip Paniamogan and Kevin Ighalo (NLEX); Dave Marcelo and Justine Chua (Phoenix); Lervin Flores and Kib Montalbo (TNT); Rey Nambatac and Adrian Wong (Rain Or Shine); Kevin Ferrer and Paolo Taha (NorthPort); and Baser Amer and Nard Pinto (Meralco).

The contests will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.