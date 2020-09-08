NCAA: Lyceum coach Robinson believes a 'bubble' is possible for college sports

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines University head coach Topex Robinson believes a "bubble" setting should be considered when it comes to discussing the options for collegiate sports.

Several leagues are implementing the concept in order to return to action after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States was the first to prove that the bubble works, successfully holding its Challenge Cup in Utah in July.

Since then, the NBA and the WNBA have also resumed their seasons with teams housed in a bubble. The NBA playoffs are currently underway at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida.

"I think if need be, I think that's one thing that's possible for us," Robinson said of the bubble concept during an appearance on "Sports Page" recently.

Health and safety protocols are strictly enforced in a bubble, to ensure the safety of those inside. In sports leagues using a bubble, there is regular testing for COVID-19; players must return a certain number of negative tests before joining their teams. As recently as a week ago, the families of NBA players could not enter the Disney World complex.

Still, Robinson believes it is a concept that can work for collegiate sports.

"Sanay din naman kami sa Palarong Pambansa, you're stuck in a place din naman, so it's not really something that's, kumbaga, bago sa amin," he noted.

"Again, if that's gonna come out, and if that's what it takes for us to play, I guess everybody will try that opportunity," he added.

That the bubble concept has worked for the NBA gives Robinson confidence that it can work for collegiate leagues as well.

"Might as well give it a shot, if that's, if 'yun na 'yung talagang opportunity for us and play basketball. I think that's really a possibility," he said.

It remains to be seen if the country's collegiate leagues will give the bubble concept a shot.

In June, UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said that such an idea might not be "viable" for their league, considering the expenses involved.

