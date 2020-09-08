NBA: Paul George, strong 4th fuel Clippers past Nuggets in Game 3

Paul George scored 32 points in the Clippers' Game 3 win over the Nuggets on Monday (US time). Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP/file

Paul George tallied 32 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers turned things around in the fourth quarter for a 113-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals on Monday (US time).

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists for the Clippers, who lead their best-of-7 series 2-1.

After a confidence-boosting win in Game 2, Denver established control for most of Game 3, thanks to Nikola Jokic's playmaking and Michael Porter Jr.'s stellar play.

But the Clippers made a run in the fourth, erasing a 97-90 deficit with an 8-0 run to go up by a point at the 7:01 mark of the quarter.

George and Lou Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers in that stretch, before a 12-3 burst by Los Angeles saw its lead balloon to 111-103 with 1:17 left.

The Nuggets cut the deficit down to 4, but were short of time to complete a comeback.

George shot 12 of 18 from the field, and 5 of 7 from long distance for Los Angeles, which enjoyed a plus-16 disparity in free-throw attempts, translating into a 20-8 advantage in points from the line.

Jokic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but had 7 turnovers, while Porter added 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Denver.

Jamal Murray, the Nuggets' top scorer in these playoffs, struggled, registering just 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting from the floor.