NBA: Celtics dominate Raptors in Game 5, close in on East finals

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Kemba Walker added 21 points and 7 assists, as the Boston Celtics routed the Toronto Raptors 111-89 on Monday (US time) to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Celtics can eliminate the defending champions in Game 6 on Wednesday.

Boston was crisp from the get-go, limiting the Raptors to just 4 shots in the first quarter to go up 27-11.

Then the Celtics went on another gear offensively in the second, where they dumped 37 points.

At one point, Boston led by 30, 79-49, late in the third quarter.

Jayson Tatum chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who saw all their starters score in double digits.

Fred VanVleet scored 18 points to lead Toronto, which was down 0-2 at one point in the series but is now fighting to save its season.