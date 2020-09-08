Mother's daughter: Serena to teach Olympia tennis

NEW YORK - Serena Williams issued an ominous warning to budding young tennis players on Monday -- her three-year-old daughter loves the game and will soon take it up.

"She's a fan of tennis, she loves watching, she comes out and watches me practice," Williams said of Olympia after moving into the US Open last eight.

The toddler was seen smiling and waving at her mother during Williams' third-round win against Sloane Stephens inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

"She loves when I practice on this court because she can sit and watch," Williams said after beating Greece's Maria Sakkari in the last 16 on Arthur Ashe.

"She's three now. I'm like, 'I gotta put my career aside and get her a racquet in her hand.

"Seriously, that's what I told my husband yesterday. I'm like, 'We got to get a racquet in her hand," Williams added.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to set up a last-eight clash with Tsvetana Pironkova, who is also a mother.

The Bulgarian is playing in her first tournament in three years after giving birth to a son.

pdh/rcw

© Agence France-Presse