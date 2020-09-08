Formula to get homegrown Pinoys to play in NBA? Pioneer Raymond Townsend offers advice

It looks like Kai Sotto is on the right track in his pursuit to become an NBA player, as far as Raymond Townsend is concerned.

Townsend, the first US-based Filipino to play in the NBA when he suited up for the Golden State Warriors in 1978, said the only way for a homegrown Filipino player to make it to the big league is to play with the best at a young age.

"You gotta get a Filipino born at 14, 15 (years old) to get over to American play with the best talented players in America," said Townsend in the "An Eternity of Basketball" videocast.

"Go to a major university, play for at least 2 to 3 years, earn your reputation (and) everybody's gonna see you. From there, make it and get an opportunity to be drafted and play.

"You want to be the best, play against the best."

For Townsend, he played college basketball with the UCLA Bruins, earning all-conference honors in the Pacific-8 (known later as the Pac-12).

He was later selected by the Warriors in the first round of the 1978 NBA draft, with the 22nd overall pick, making him a pioneer.

Townsend knows Sotto and said the Filipino phenom might just make it.

"Kai Sotto, he's Filipino. That might be the first one," Townsend said, suggesting that a player with experience in the domestic league could find it difficult to live up to expectations if he moves Stateside.

"You have a lot of great PBA players. For me, it's very hard to have a PBA player who has phenomenal ability as one of the greatest players to play in the history of the Philippines, put his reputation on the line, and come to the United States and not make an NBA team.

"Nobody wants that attached to his legacy."

Townsend added that he believed more Filipinos could make it to the NBA.

"Let's be candid, the next 10 years you're gonna have a lot more Filipinos playing in the NBA because it's so global. You have kids who have resources to get here and get better. It's gonna happen, It's just a matter of time," Townsend said.