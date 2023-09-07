Alex Eala and Natsumi Kawaguchi continued their doubles run at the W100 Tokyo in Japan by ousting No. 3 seeds Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia and Sofya Lansere of Russia in the quarterfinals on Thursday, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

The Filipino and Japanese left-handers took the early lead at Court 2 of the Ariake Tennis Park by breaking serve on the deciding point at deuce, 3-1.

Dzalamidze and Lansere leveled at 3-3 after Eala and Kawaguchi hit a long backhand lob.

After the pairs exchanged breaks, the Georgian and Russian broke again to serve for the set at 5-4.

At 40-0, Dzalamidze and Lansere struck a forehand overhead winner to nab the first set, 6-4.

Eala and Kawaguchi, who scored a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Thailand’s Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech in the opening round, recovered in the second set by advancing to 4-1.

Despite conceding the seventh game with a backhand error, Eala and Kawaguchi broke back to serve for the set at 5-3.

With the score at 40-30, Eala fired a forehand down-the-line shot to seal the second set and force a super tiebreak, 6-3.

The decider was close until the end, with Eala and Kawaguchi saving two match points at 8-9 and 9-10 by letting out gutsy forehand winners.

At 10-10, two-time junior grand slam doubles champion Eala blasted a winning backhand return of serve to earn a match point.

Eala and Kawaguchi conquered the quarterfinal clash at 12-10 after Dzalamidze and Lansere committed a backhand service return error.

In the semifinals, the Filipino-Japanese duo will face British second seeds and 2022 WTA Granby champions Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls or Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands and Xiaodi You of China.

Eala, 18, also competed in the singles event of the $100,000 ITF tournament as the qualifying top seed who posted straight-sets wins over Kanako Morisaki of Japan and No. 9 seed Anastasia Kulikova of Finland.

The 195th-ranked player from the Philippines went on to eliminate wildcard Kawaguchi in the first round of the main draw, 6-4, 6-3.

In the second round, the four-time ITF women’s singles titlist and 2022 US Open Juniors singles winner fell to WTA World No. 111 and fifth seed Kimberly Birrell of Australia, 6-4, 6-7(5), 2-6.

