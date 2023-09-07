Team USA visits Manila WWII cemetery: ‘Powerful place’

The USA Men's National Team visits the Manila American Cemetery on Wednesday in Taguig City to honor the fallen American soldiers in World War II. The team took the time out after reaching the semifinals at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP

MANILA – The United States men’s basketball team paid its respects to fallen World War II soldiers during a visit at the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig City on Wednesday.

Choosing to spend its FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 day-off in the most meaningful way possible before sightseeing or visiting popular destinations nearby, Team USA was accompanied by US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and USA Basketball chairman of the board of directors Martin E. Dempsey.

Guard Jalen Brunson described the visit as something that “puts things in perspective” given how they share a similarity with soldiers through representing the country in hoops -- but without having to shed blood or lose lives.

“It’s a great visit, we go out there and kind of just pay our respects. It opened a lot of eyes. It put things in perspective that we just play a game but we go out there and fight for our country,” guard Jalen Brunson said.

It was Dempsey, a retired US Army General himself, who coordinated the visit for Team USA.

“They really have embraced in a very positive way what it means to represent their country, and where better to introduce them to the idea that you can represent your country in all kinds of ways,” Dempsey said in a video posted by USA Basketball.

“It’s not just about winning the gold. As we always say, USA Basketball’s culture is that it does matter that we win, but it also matters how we win.”

Close to 17,000 Filipino and American World War II soldiers who were assigned both in the Philippines and New Guinea are interred at the cemetery in Fort Bonifacio. Many more names of soldiers who were lost in battle are etched on the walls at the center of the cemetery.

Brunson said he felt even more honored and empowered after the team’s short and solemn visit to the place.

“It’s a powerful place. It says a lot with all being silent. You’re walking through there and seeing all the crosses, it’s a powerful feeling and something that puts things in perspective of what we do,” the New York Knicks guard said.

“It’s a game and people are out there giving their lives for us. It’s just an honor for me to serve this country.”

Big man Paolo Banchero shared that his great grandfather was a serviceman who also partook in World War II, so the scenes on Wednesday resonated with him strongly.

“It hit home a little bit. My dad was also there to take the tour, so it was a great experience. Obviously, it’s sad to think about all the people who lost their lives, but it’s also great to see they’re still remembered,” he said.

For playmaker Tyrese Haliburton, the visit also served as a history lesson for players to understand more the relationship the United States and the Philippines have.

“The love that Filipino people have for the game of basketball, I guess we didn’t really know the history behind why that is,” he shared.

The sport widely considered as the Philippines’ national pastime was introduced by American teachers in the 1900s and 1910s through the school system, back when the country was a US colony.

American basketball, through the NBA, has been influential in the Philippines ever since; no less than late former commissioner David Stern cited the significance of the country as a key Asian market in the league’s globalization plans.

“Coming here and getting a better understanding of the relationship between our country and the Philippines I think opens some eyes for people,” Haliburton added.

Team USA will face Germany in the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



