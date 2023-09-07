Jonas Sultan knocks down Carlos Caraballo during their bantamweight fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021 in New York City. Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

Jonas Sultan made an impressive comeback by dominating his opponent Frank Gonzales during their eight-round clash in Plant City, Florida.

Sultan showed no sign of rust, starting out in an aggressive pace to knock down Gonzales twice during their junior featherweight clash at the Whitesands Events Center.

The Filipino connected a heavy blow to deck the American in the second round before launching another barrage to stagger Gonzales again in the fifth.

As a result, all the judges awarded the Zamboanga Valientes-backed fighter a unanimous decision.

Sultan was accompanied in Florida by boxing coach Joven Jimenez, MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons and Brendan Gibbons.

The last time Sultan fought was in April 2022 when he lost a decision to Paul Butler in their WBO title clash.

With the victory, Sultan improved his record to 19-6.

"Masaya tayo at proud," said his supporter, Valientes co-owner Rolando Navarro Jr. "Medyo kinabahan tayo kasi isang taong hindi lumaban si Jonas."

"Pero nung makita ko sa round 2 ang bilis at lakas niya, sabi ko mananalo tayo dito."

Sultan's US campaign is supported by Zamboanga Valientes' Cory Navarro and Michael Venezuela. He is also backed by MLV Accounting, Go For Gold of Jeremy Go, Congressman's Mike Romero's Globalport.

