'Perfect time' for de Guzman to pursue dream of becoming an import

New Denso setter Jia de Guzman with her teammates. Photo courtesy of de Guzman.

After a trophy-laden stint with the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), star setter Jia de Guzman will now embrace a new challenge in a new league, and in a new country.

The Denso Airybees confirmed on Thursday that they have signed de Guzman for the upcoming season of the V.League, ending the playmaker's six-year stay with Creamline. Her move came with the support of the Rebisco franchise, which stands "behind Jia every step of the way."

An eight-time Best Setter in the PVL, de Guzman told ABS-CBN News that joining Denso is a dream come true, and one that allows her to grow and develop as a player.

"I know I won't be playing volleyball forever, and this opportunity came at the perfect time for me to be able to pursue a lifelong dream of playing as an import setter," said de Guzman.

She joins an elite group of Filipino volleyball players who have taken their talents to overseas leagues, though de Guzman noted that it is "extra challenging" to be an import setter given their role inside the court.

"I have to be familiar with the team's language, get a hold of the system, and be familiar with the sets of all the spikers inside the team," she said. "I will make the most out of this opportunity, and contribute whatever I can to the team."

Despite already being considered as one of the best setters in the Philippines, de Guzman said her move to Denso is also a learning opportunity for her.

"I've always been a fan of Japanese volleyball. They play with so much speed, precision, and discipline, which I'm working to apply to my game," said de Guzman, a four-time PVL Finals MVP and six-time champion with Creamline.

"I've only been here for over a [month] but I've learned so much already. I'm looking forward to immersing myself even more in the Japanese style of volleyball," she added.

In this regard, she is grateful for the warm welcome given to her by the Denso organization. De Guzman said she has been learning to speak Japanese ever since her arrival, and a video posted by the club on Thursday showed her progress.

"We know how important it is for me to be able to connect with the team," she said, noting that her new teammates "also ask me to teach them how to speak English, too."

Denso's campaign in Division 1 of the V.League starts on October 28 against the NEC Red Rockets. De Guzman will get to play against another Filipino import Jaja Santiago when the Airybees play JT Marvelous on November 4, and again on January 28.

"I'm so grateful for all the friends, coaches, teammates, and teams I've encountered throughout my volleyball career. I really have so many people to thank. I know I wouldn't be the player I am today if it weren't for all of them," de Guzman said.

RELATED VIDEO