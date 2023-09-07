Miado on Pacio vs Malachiev: He’ll avenge my defeat

Joshua Pacio is returning to action against Mansur Malachiev. Handout photo

Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado is excited to see his compatriot and fellow strawweight mixed martial artist Joshua “The Passion” Pacio return to ONE Championship.

What makes it more exciting is that Miado could get to see Pacio potentially beat an old tormentor.

The former two-time ONE strawweight champion’s comeback kicks off against No. 5-ranked strawweight MMA contender Mansur Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 7.

Miado knows Malachiev all too well, having been submitted by the Russian wrestler in the first round just a few months ago. That said, he’s looking forward to seeing Pacio give him a semblance of redemption.

“I’m happy for Joshua, and I know that he’ll get back to him for me. I’m excited to see his return to the ring. It’s been a while since we last saw him fight,” Miado said.

Miado did warn Pacio of Malachiev’s relentlessness, something that led to his own downfall in their initial match.

The 30-year-old caught the Dagestani with a solid hook, but the former Eagle FC Champion was unfazed. He kept pressuring Miado before eventually getting him down and scoring a submission.

However, the Marrok Force MMA representative believes Pacio has the skill set to prepare for Malachiev’s pressure.

“[Mansur’s] good, but he’s not that strong. What I’ve noticed is that he’s got heart and grit. If you can see in the fight, I tagged him and floored him for a bit, but he didn't stop. He just keeps moving forward,” he said.

“His pressure is his main strength. He will keep coming at you, hits notwithstanding. He will get his takedowns and follow his game plan to a T. However, I feel like Joshua can defend his takedowns and pressure in this fight.”

While he’s not totally discounting an upset for Malachiev, Miado is confident that, should things fall into place, Pacio has the upper hand in this matchup.

“This fight is 30 to 70 for me,” he said. “I have Joshua winning by 70 percent. I feel like Joshua will be taking a round-two TKO or a unanimous decision.”