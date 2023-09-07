Davis Bertans going for a rebounds against Italy at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 7, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA — Latvia still has the chance to salvage a fifth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Following their last-second loss Wednesday against Germany, Latvia defeated Italy, 87-82, on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Andrejs Grazulis top-scored for them with 28 points and six rebounds, while Aigars Skele put up 12.

Just when Latvia was poised to stamp the win after leading the majority of the contest, Italy made a late-game push and cut the lead to two, 82-84, after a triple by Marco Spissu with only 41 seconds left in the game.

But Grazulis answered with his version of a triple which was a straight dagger into the hearts of the Italians who played without team star Simone Fontecchio. This allowed Latvia to finally seal the deal for a chance to play for the fifth place.

Gigi Datome finished with 20 points and an assist for the Italians, and Nicolo Melli and Stefano Tonut chimed in with 11 each. But adding more salt to their wounds is the fact that this was the first time that Italy suffered a loss against a team who is playing in its first World Cup ever.

Latvia will go up against the winner of the Slovenia and Lithuania matchup on Thursday, as they will fight for the fifth overall spot at the end of the tournament. Italy is scheduled to face the loser of the same matchup for the seventh overall spot.

Both games will still be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

