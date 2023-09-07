FIBA: Valanciunas dominates as Lithuania frustrates Slovenia

Jonas Valanciunas against Slovenia at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, September 7, 2023. Photo by FIBA.

MANILA — Lithuania added to Slovenia’s woes at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Thursday.

Led once again by Jonas Valanciunas who dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, Lietuva imposed their presence as they pounced on Slovenia, 100-84, Thursday night at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Lithuania shot the lights out both from inside the paint and the three-point range, putting up 46 paint points and shooting 62% from on their two-point attempts, while also converting 14 of their 25 three-point bombs, and those were just too much for Slovenia who will now enter the 7th-8th classification phase following this defeat.

Despite their third straight loss, Luka Doncic still provided the spark for his squad as he delivered 26 points and six rebounds.

Lithuania will be gunning for a fifth-place finish in the tournament as they go up against the hot-shooting Latvian squad on Saturday at 8:30 PM, while Slovenia is hoping to finish at least seventh when they face Italy on the same date at 4:45 PM.

Both classification games are still scheduled at the same Pasay-based arena.

