Luka Doncic against Canada at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, September 6, 2023. Photo by FIBA

MANILA — It was not the ending that Luka Doncic and the whole Slovenian squad expected upon landing in Manila.

Slovenia was dealt by Canada a heart-breaking 100-89 semifinal loss at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Thursday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, in front of a Filipino crowd that exclaimed their support for the Doncic-starred Slovenian team.

And one of the things that factored in their defeat was Doncic’s ejection from the game after being called for his second technical foul in the final frame — a result of his frustrations with the referee’s calls and non-calls.

“I think everybody knows what my frustration was,” the Dallas Mavericks superstar said after the game.

Doncic took responsibility for his emotions and not being able to keep them in check, but he also commented on how the officials dealt with the physicality of Canada on him, especially Dillon Brooks.

“Playing for the national team, it’s a lot of emotions. A lot of times, I don’t control myself, which I have a lot of problems with,” he said.

“But you know, the referees told one of the guys: ‘We're not gonna call a foul on [Dillon Brooks] because he's coming at us.' I think this is not fair,” the former 2018 third-overall pick claimed.

“I know I complain a lot, but I don't think it's fair.”

Still, Doncic kept things professional and gave props to the incoming Houston Rockets wingman, who also was tossed out of the game in the fourth period.

“But on the other side, he played great. He was very physical,” he said.

“I don’t like him, but I respect him for what he does.”

Doncic, who still finished with an all-around impressive stat-line of 26 points, five assists, and four rebounds, then went on to show his gratefulness towards the Filipino fans who cheered for him every time he touched the rock.

“I really appreciate the love,” the 6-foot-7 guard said.

Slovenia’s hopes for a shot at the tournament’s gold medal might have come to an end, but the former Real Madrid star is looking to finish their campaign on a high note as they enter the Classification Phase.

“It’s been amazing, so many fans [and] they support me. Tomorrow we have another game so hopefully, we can get them the win.”

“It has been really, really amazing. I appreciate the love.”

They will be facing Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania tomorrow at 8:30 PM still at the MOA Arena. In the first game, Italy will be facing Latvia in their own classification matchup.

