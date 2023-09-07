Cone says Reyes 'gave his blessing' on Gilas job for Asiad

Tim Cone (R) and Kiefer Ravena during Gilas Pilipinas practice ahead of the FIBA World Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on August 22, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Tim Cone, the PBA's winningest coach, first sought the blessing of Chot Reyes before accepting the job to call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games.

Cone was Reyes' deputy during the national team's campaign in the FIBA World Cup and he found it fitting to ask for his friend's approval.

"I talked to Chot and he gave me his blessing. I was the one most embarrassed for it, I didn't want to follow Chot," said the newly appointed national team coach.

"But he gave me the blessing, he told me I would be the best guy for the job. So that gives me confidence."

Reyes has decided to leave his post as head coach of the national team after receiving much of the blame from Filipino fans who were disappointed by Gilas' outing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

With only little time to spare before the Asian Games, which begins on Sept. 23, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas persuaded Cone to succeed Reyes, being the latter's lead deputy.

Cone said he eventually said yes when his boss, San Miguel Corp. CEO Ramon S. Ang, convinced him to accept the job.

"So I feel everybody has my back on this," said Cone.

"If everybody has my back I feel there's a chance that we could succeed, despite the fact that we're only two weeks away, despite were not gonna be able to have the intact team of the World Cup."



