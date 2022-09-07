TNT's RR Pogoy. PBA Images

RR Pogoy took over his teammate Mikey William's spot as the PBA Philippine Cup's top scorer.

The Talk 'N Text gunner normed 18.9 points in 25 games, replacing Williams, who averaged 18.8 markers after his scoring dip in the finals against San Miguel Beer.

Pogoy was most prolific during the Texters' 7-game title series with the Beermen, where he scored as much as 31 points.

Williams, meanwhile, got checked and at one point only managed to score a career-low 2 points in Game 6.

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, meanwhile, averaged 18.7 points for the third spot. He was followed by NorthPort's Robert Bolick (18.5) and his SMB teammate CJ Perez (18.4).

Fajardo, who dominated the boards with 14.2 rebounds per game, was eventually named Player of the Conference and Finals MVP.

NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo was deemed second-best rebounder with an average of 10.3 boards.

Malonzo's teammate Roi Sumang, Perez, and Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar showed the way in assists, steals, and shot blocks, respectively.

Sumang's 6.5 assists per game put him ahead of former Phoenix star Matthew Wright (5.90), last season's MVP Scottie Thompson of Ginebra (5.86), Magnolia's Jio Jalalon (5.8) and Bolick (5.6).

Perez's 2.5 steals put him at top position versus Magnolia's Marc Barroca (2.3), Malonzo (1.9), Jalalon (1.84) and NLEX' Calvin Oftana (1.64).

Aguilar, meanwhile, was the king of swat this conference with 2.6 shot blocks per game. He was followed by NorthPort's Arwind Santos (1.9), TNT's Poy Erram (1.5), and Malonzo (1.4) ran next.

