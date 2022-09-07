One of the two Philippine volleyball teams competing in Thailand. Handout photo

Two Philippine teams left for Thailand on Wednesday to see action in separate tournaments.

The same national team that finished sixth in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women will compete in the 2nd ASEAN Grand Prix, which starts Friday in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The pairs of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons and Dij Rodriguez and Gen Eslapor, meanwhile, will be in Roi-et, also in Thailand, for the AVC Asian Beach Tour Roi-et Open from September 10 to 12 and the AVC Senior Women's Beach Volleyball Championship from September 14 to 17.

“It’s again a busy schedule for our national teams as they compete in these two tournaments in Thailand,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara from Poland where he’s tasked as a technical delegate for FIVB world championships.

Except for Indonesia, the nationals have already battled the Thais and the Vietnamese in the 9-team AVC Cup for Women won by Japan.

The Philippines will tackle Thailand at 7 p.m. on Friday, Vietnam at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Indonesia at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Jia de Guzman, a member of the 2019 team, will lead the team. Joining her are Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Risa Sato, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Fille Cayetano, Kyle Negrito, Rosemarie Vargas and Rizza Mandapat.

The Rondina-Pons and Rodriguez-Eslapor pairs, meanwhile, are among 22 teams competing in the Roi-et Open.

They will go up against host Thailand (four teams), Australia (two), China (two), Hong Kong, Japan (two), New Zealand (two), Singapore (two), Chinese Taipei (two), Malaysia, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

The Philippine pairs are also among the 32 tandems in the AVC Senior Women's Beach Volleyball Championship which has 5 squads from Thailand, three from Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore, two from Chinese Taipei, and one from Vanuatu and Vietnam.

Paul Jan Doloiras is the head coach, while Romnick Rico serves as the assistant coach.

It will be Rondina, Pons and Rodriguez's first international competition since helping the Philippines bag bronze with Jovelyn Gonzaga in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last May.

