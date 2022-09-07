Football: PH women's team loses to NZ in friendly

The Philippine women’s national football team succumbed to a 2-1 loss against the New Zealand Football Ferns in their friendly at California State University, Fullerton on Wednesday (Manila time).

Sarina Bolden scored the lone goal for the Filipinas just before halftime, but the New Zealanders fought back in the second half.

The Kiwis leveled the scores in the 71st minute, then followed it up with a goal from Ali Riley in the 83rd minute.

The Filipinas tried to recover, but Jessika Cowart failed to convert her attempt.

The friendly is part of the nationals' 13-day training camp in the US.

