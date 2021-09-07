Volleyball: PNVF bares teams for Asian Club Championships

Seated (from left): Tin Tiamzon, Mhicaela Belen, Jema Galanza, Dawn Macandili, Aby Maraño, Jennifer Nierva, Bernadette Pepito, Iris Tolenada and Kamille Cal. Standing (first row from left): Team manager Fe Moran, assistant coach Grace Antigua, trainer George Pascua, PNVF Secretary General Don Caringal, consultant-coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara, Deputy Secretary General for International Affairs Ricky Palou, head coach Odjie Mamon, National Team Commission chairman Tonyboy Liao, strength and conditioning coach Paolo Rivero, physical therapist Grace Gomez and trainer Raffy Mosuela . Standing (second row from left): Imee Hernandez, Faith Nisperos,Ria Meneses, Ivy Lacsina, Dell Palomata, Dindin Santiago-Manabat,MJ Phillips, Kat Tolentino, Kianna Dy and Rhea Dimaculangan.

MANILA -- Three teams — two women and one men — will represent the country in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship and Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The women’s squads Rebisco and Choco Mucho and the men’s team Rebisco were presented to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s (PNVF) board during its sixth virtual board meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Team Rebisco is composed of team captain John Vic de Guzman, Jessie Lopez, Ysay Marasigan, Rex Intal, Mark Alfafara, Nico Almendras, Kim Malabunga, Ish Polvorosa, Francis Saura, Manuel Sumanguid, Josh Retamar, Jao Umandal, Ricky Marcos and JP Bugaoan.

With Abby Maraño in Team Rebisco are Eya Laure, Jema Galanza, Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kamille Cal,

Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito.

Joining team captain Iris Tolenada in Team Choco Mucho are Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips, Tin Tiamzon, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, Kianna Dy, Ria Meneses, Majoy Baron, Dell Palomata, Deanna Wong and Dawn Macandili.

PNVF president President Ramon “Tats” Suzara announced the composition of the teams after consultation with Brazilian consultant-coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito and national team coaches Odjie Mamon (women) and Dante Alinsunurin (men) and recommended by National Team Commission chairman Tonyboy Liao.

The teams’ composition was unanimously approved by the PNVF board.

The Asian Club Championships for men and women, according to Suzara, are the first foreign sortie for the members of the national volleyball teams.

“With these club championships, we are putting in harness the national team program aimed at three major international competitions in 2022,” Suzara said.

“These are the Asian Games in Huangzhou, Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam and the Asian Senior Women’s Championship that we are hosting in May next year.”

Suzara, Liao, PNVF secretary general Don Caringal and deputy secretary general for international affairs Ricky Palou have been monitoring the teams’ semi-bubble training at the Aquamarine Gym in Lipa City.

The women’s teams are leaving for Nakhon Ratchasima, host of the 2007 SEA Games, on September 27 in time for the tournament set from October 1 to 7.

The men’s squads, on the other hand, will fly to Thailand on October 4 for their own tournament scheduled from October 8 to 15.

Alinsunurin will be the head coach of the Rebisco men’s team made up of the core of the national squad that clinched an unprecedented silver medal behind Thailand in the Philippines 2019 SEA Games.

Souza de Brito will coach Team Rebisco, while Odjie Mamon will handle Team Choco Mucho.

FROM THE ARCHIVES