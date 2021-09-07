TerraFirma's Juami Tiongson scored a career-high 31 points against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- With TerraFirma searching for a spark after a flat start to the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, veteran guard Juami Tiongson stepped up to the plate.

Tiongson took matters into his own hands and led the Dyip's resurgence at the restart of the conference in the semi-bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga this week. He reset his career-high in scoring in back-to-back games, and the Dyip turned their fortunes around with three consecutive victories, including upset wins over San Miguel Beer and defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

In TerraFirma's three-game winning streak, Tiongson averaged 23.0 points and shooting 50% from the field. He also contributed 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, earning the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of September 1-5.

With prized rookie Joshua Munzon out for the conference due to a dislocated finger, it was Tiongson who took over the scoring cudgels and fired a career-high 28 points along with seven assists in the Dyip's 114-110 triumph over SMB.

Two days later, Tiongson reset his career-high, netting 31 points -- including nine three-pointers -- as TerraFirma took down the Gin Kings, 95-90.

Now a marked man, Tiongson was limited to 10 points against Blackwater, but TerraFirma still pulled off a 96-84 win to rise to 3-4 in the conference.

Tiongson, however, deflected the credit and instead attributed their recent hot streak to his coaching staff and teammates.

"Coach John (Cardel) and the coaching staff put in new plays to help shooters get free," he explained. "Pinapabayaan niya lang ako. He lets me make mistakes and be creative."

"I just had to do what we had to do. It would not be possible without them."

Tiongson bested TNT Fil-Am rookie Mikey Williams and RR Pogoy, NLEX's Jericho Cruz, JR Quinahan, and Kevin Alas as well as teammate Aldrech Ramos for the weekly citation being handed out by the group covering the PBA beat.