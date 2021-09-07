The NorthPort Batang Pier will play in Bacolor, Pampanga this week. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier will return to action in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup this week, but two other teams have no games scheduled.

The Batang Pier did not play last week in accordance with the PBA's health and safety protocols, but will have three games in the next five days as per the schedule released on Tuesday.

They resume their Philippine Cup campaign on Thursday against Blackwater, then play TerraFirma on Saturday and NLEX on Sunday.

The Batang Pier last played on July 30, where they absorbed a last-second 87-85 loss to Barangay Ginebra.

Meanwhile, both the Alaska Aces and the Meralco Bolts have no games set for the week.

The PBA postponed Alaska's game against San Miguel on Saturday, as well as the Meralco-Ginebra tiff on Sunday, again in accordance with their health protocols.

Below is the full schedule for the week:

The PBA games are still set at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.