MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino para athletes are hoping for a longer training period ahead of two major competitions in 2022.

This, after the Philippines' campaign in the Tokyo Paralympics was adversely affected by a lack of training, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to strict quarantine and safety protocols, the Filipino Paralympians didn't get to prepare the way they would have wanted for the quadrennial meet.

With lessons learned, the Filipino para athletes are now hoping for a change in their training environment, as they gear up for the Asian Para Games and the ASEAN Para Games next year.

"Nagkataon sa atin, hindi tayo nakapag-bubble (training) for 2020," noted swimming coach Tony Ong, who joined para swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Kung sa akin, kinuha na natin 'yung potential and 'yung ating mga atleta na magka-qualify or nag-qualify sa Paralympics and do the training (camp) na hindi na sila aalis doon," he added. "Sanay naman sila doon."

"But hopefully, magawan na 'yun ng paraan so we can start training again for the Asian Games and ASEAN Games next year," Ong added. "Ang assessment ko ay talagang mahabang training period."

The Philippine paralympic team didn't reach the podium in Tokyo, and three of the para athletes -- powerlifter Achelle Guion, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, and para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin -- had to withdraw from their events after testing positive for COVID-19.

But there were still some moments to celebrate, including Gawilan advancing to the finals of two events, while Mangliwan also advanced to the finals of all his events in the Paralympics.

"Mas maganda talaga na magkaroon kami ng ganung sitwasyon (bubble) or ganung training (camp) para ma-maintain pa rin namin 'yung ganung level ng laro. Napakalaking bagay talaga nun," said the 41-year-old Mangliwan, who competed in the 100-meter, 400-meter, and 1,500-meter T52 classification.

The 25-year-old Bejino, who was competing in his first Paralympics, believes that he will improve greatly with better preparation.

"'Yung araw-araw na preparation talaga ang importante," said Bejino, who was the busiest of all the Filipino Paralympians as he competed in the 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter butterfly, and men’s 400-meter freestyle S6.

"Siguro para sa akin ang dapat ko pang i-improve 'yung technique and mind setting," he added.

The Philippine Sports Commission has already expressed its pride in the Paralympians for powering through despite their challenging campaign, and the agency plans to work with the Philippine Paralympic Committee in searching for training venues for the para athletes.

It's a development that the Paralympians are hopeful about, especially as they have two international events to look forward to in 2022.

"'Yun naman talaga 'yung susunod na paghahandaan namin," said Gawilan of the ASEAN Para Games and the Asian Para Games. "Doon ulit tayo naka-focus ngayon."