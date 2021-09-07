Filipino-American guard Jalen Green returned to his hometown of Fresno, California last weekend for the first ever "JG4 Basketball Camp."

The event, backed by adidas, was open to players from kindergarten until Grade 8, with Green taking the time not only to help the campers with their skills but also to answer their questions about life and basketball.

"It was a blessing to share this opportunity with my city," said Green, who played for San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno for three years before wrapping up his high school career with Prolific Prep.

"The JG4 Camp was a success," he also said. "I appreciate everyone who came through to my first camp."

The 19-year-old Green, who traces his roots to the Philippines through his mother, was drafted second overall by the Houston Rockets last June.