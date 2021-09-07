ABS-CBN sports podcast ‘Post-Game’ now on Spotify

“Post-Game”, ABS-CBN News' sports podcast, is now on Spotify.

The podcast, an ABS-CBN News production and the first by the news digital team, is a sports conversation with athletes and coaches, analysts and power brokers, covering the biggest stories of the day and beyond.

Over the past couple of months, “Post-Game” has delved on the day’s biggest sports topics including Manny Pacquiao, Hidilyn Diaz, the Olympics, Yuka Saso, Gilas Pilipinas, and Philippine volleyball stars.

“Post-Game” is also available on the ABS-CBN News App and ABS-CBN News Radio Service app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store.

ABS-CBN News has been boosting its digital audio content.

In late July, Spotify rolled out its Daily Drive feature in the Philippines, allowing users to access news, preferred music, and podcasts all in one place.Introduced in 2019, Daily Drive is a mixed media playlist that mimics radio broadcasts, incorporating news updates from ABS-CBN News Flash, ANC Market Edge, and BBC Minute, among others, throughout the day.

Here are a few samples of “Post-Game” episodes: