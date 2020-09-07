UAAP to help in crafting guidelines for student-athletes

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP on Monday welcomed the creation of a technical working group that will craft guidelines for student-athletes on how they can return to training.

The Inter-Agency Task Force had announced that student-athletes can begin training in areas with relaxed quarantine protocols, particularly those under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will work with the Philippine Sports Commission, the Department of Health, and the Games and Amusements Board in crafting those guidelines. Representatives of collegiate leagues will also be part of the working group.

"The UAAP is committed to helping with this initiative as one of the stakeholders of collegiate sports in the country," the league said in a statement.

"We will be presenting our point of view as an athletic association as well as those of our individual member schools responsible for the care of student-athletes. We will also consider all possible implications as our priority remains the health and safety of student-athletes," it added.

Representing the UAAP in the technical working group are: executive director Rebo Saguisag; UAAP committee chairman on sports and rules Dean Francisco Diaz from the University of the Philippines; and Far Eastern University athletics director Mark Molina, who is a member of the committee on sports and rules.

CHED chairman Popoy de Vera said the guidelines will be released in two to three weeks' time.

"As we wait for these guidelines, the UAAP continues to emphasize the importance of health and safety of our student-athletes," the league said.