PBA seeks permission to hold scrimmages

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has formally written the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) once again, this time to ask permission to hold scrimmages.

This, as the league's 12 teams have been holding practices in their respective training venues for over two weeks now.

"Nagbigay na po kami ng sulat sa Task Force," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed during a joint press conference that also involved representatives of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Department of Health (DOH).

So far, professional teams -- including those from the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and the Philippines Football League -- can only hold non-contact practices.

But Marcial is hopeful that their request will be approved by the IATF, as it appears that players and coaches are faithful in following the protocols of the league.

"Malaking bagay po ito na gagawin natin, so sana po mapagbigyan ng Task Force," said Marcial.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra is similarly optimistic that professional leagues, including the PBA, can resume actual games by mid-October.

"Phase 1 is almost done, they've been practicing for almost two weeks now," he said.

"Maybe after two to three weeks, they'll probably be asking to already resume tournaments, maybe by mid-October," he added.

The PBA Board of Governors will meet on Friday to discuss how the league can resume its season, after chairman Ricky Vargas proposed that they hold a "bubble" in a centralized venue, similar to what is being done by the NBA and other foreign leagues.

"Pag-uusapan po namin," said Marcial. "May mga 16 or 17 hotels na nagbigay po sa amin ng proposal na gusto nilang matuloy ang sports at para matulungan din po ang turismo."