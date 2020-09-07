NBA: Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo uncertain for Game 5 against Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. File photo. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images via AFP

MIAMI -- Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo limped out of the Bucks' 118-115 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday, and it's not clear if he'll be able to play as the Bucks continue their battle to stay alive in the NBA playoffs.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo had rolled his right ankle in the Bucks' game-three loss to the Heat, which left the Eastern Conference top seeds in an 0-3 hole in the best-of-seven series and facing elimination on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo, who played on and insisted the ankle didn't bother him on Friday, twisted it again in the second quarter on a drive to the rim against Miami's Andre Iguodala.

He was fouled and went down hard, but stayed in the game and shot two free throws, making one, before limping to the locker room.

Antetokounmpo left the arena in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, wearing a protective boot on the affected leg.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he did not yet know if Antetokounmpo would be available for game five on Tuesday.

"As far as for Game five, they're evaluating him now," Budenholzer said. "He'll get treatment through the night, and we'll just see how he does over the next 24 to 48 hours."

Budenholzer said less than two hours before Sunday's game that Antetokounmpo was still testing the ankle.

But the Greek star looked unhindered early in the contest, scoring 19 points in 11 minutes on the court before he was hurt again.

