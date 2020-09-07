NBA: Lakers fend off Rockets to tie series

LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Alex Caruso (4) of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference second round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images/AFP

(UPDATED) The Los Angeles Lakers squandered a big lead, but recovered in the final frame to hold off the Houston Rockets, 117-109, in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Behind double-doubles from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers recovered from a lopsided loss in the series opener. The best-of-seven affair is now tied at one game apiece.

Davis led all scorers with 34 points to go along with his 10 rebounds, four assists, and one block. James, meanwhile, just missed out on a triple-double by putting up 28 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists on top of four steals and two blocked shots.

The Lakers lost Game 1, 112-97, but came out with more energy in Game 2 and built a 36-20 lead after the first quarter. They remained in control in the first half, leading 67-51 at the break. The third quarter, however, was an entirely different story.

The Rockets came alive after halftime, scoring the first 14 points of the frame. They eventually outscored the Lakers, 41-23, in the period to head to the fourth quarter with a slim 92-90 advantage.

Los Angeles tightened its defense in the fourth period to weather the Rockets' charge. The Lakers took the lead for good on a Rajon Rondo jumper with 10 minutes to go, and they stretched their advantage to double-digits, 111-101, with four minutes left after a pair of free throws by James.

Houston still had a chance after James Harden trimmed the deficit to six points, 115-109, with under a minute to go, but James responded with a fadeaway jumper to ice the win.

LeBron ... dagger.



Lakers even the series at 1-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/55ThOAVCGD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2020

Markieff Morris had 16 points off the bench, making four three pointers in the first quarter to anchor the Lakers' strong start. Rondo finished with 10 points, nine assists, and five steals.

Harden led the Rockets with 27 points on six-of-12 shooting, making 11 of his 13 free throws. But Russell Westbrook struggled, going four-of-15 from the field for 10 points while also committing seven of Houston's 17 turnovers.