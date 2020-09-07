NBA: Denver's Jokic 'questionable' for Game 3

Denver big man Nikola Jokic is questionable for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced.
Jokic is dealing with a sprained right wrist, although the Nuggets did not provide details as to when he sustained the injury.
The development comes after Jokic helped the Nuggets equalize in their best-of-seven series, putting up 26 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in their 110-101 win over the Clippers Sunday.
He helped the Nuggets get off to a strong start, scoring 24 points in the first half, before Jamal Murray took over down the stretch for Denver.
Game 3 is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Manila time.
The Serbian center is averaging 25.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in the playoffs this season.