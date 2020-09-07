MMA: Zamboanga eyes adjustments after triumphant ONE debut

Drex Zamboanga was not satisfied with his ONE Championship debut, despite getting a win over Thailand's Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Drex "T-Rex" Zamboanga was far from satisfied with his performance despite emerging victorious in his ONE Championship debut in Bangkok.

The 31-year-old Zamboanga scored a hard-earned submission win over Thailand's Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin at ONE: A New Breed.

For Zamboanga, the victory came despite a difficult training camp, as he and younger sister had to move from Pattaya where they trained at the Fairtex gym.

Due to the lack of an established training facility and not having the required sparring partners, Zamboanga felt he was barely ready heading into the biggest fight of his career thus far.

As a result, he appeared sluggish throughout the contest before locking in the submission that sealed the win for him.

"The situation was difficult but we made some adjustments and the three of us just found ways to train whenever and wherever we could. Somehow, we were able to condition ourselves well enough to give a good performance. It wasn't easy," he admitted.

Before his ONE Championship debut, Zamboanga was a national champion in the Philippines, where he competed for local MMA promotions. After signing with ONE, however, Zamboanga knew he had to adjust to his new promotion's unique weight and hydration system.

Fortunately for Zamboanga, he was able to figure it all out just in time to pass all tests, including the one inside the Circle.

"Adjusting to the weight and hydration system of ONE Championship, it was totally different from what I was used to in my career, in a good way," he said.

"Thankfully, I was able to make the weight and I was hydrated. The first few weeks of camp were a bit rocky because I was still trying to figure things out. The last week was when I was able to piece it all together and it got easier from there," he added.

Against Detchadin, Zamboanga showcased the well-rounded game he has become known for. Although he wanted to test himself in the striking department against an opponent he knew would give him a good challenge, Zamboanga ultimately ended up bringing the action to the ground where he had the advantage.

Once he made this key adjustment to his strategy, Zamboanga almost instantly locked up the rear naked choke and completed the submission.

"My plan was to trade strikes with him, knowing that Thai fighters are all great in the stand up," he revealed.

"But I didn't expect him to be so strong and durable. In the second round, I switched things up and wanted to test his grappling, which is why I was able to get the submission," he added.

"I was surprised he gave up the back so easily. The rear naked choke was there and I took it. Once the choke was in deep, I knew I had it."

Zamboanga is still in Bangkok with his sister and their friend and training partner, Fritz Biagtan. The trio will continue to train at the Thai capital, as they are still unable to return to Manila due to border restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While he is excited for what the future holds in his career, he has many changes to make in training, so his next outing with ONE goes more smoothly.

"I'm heading back to the gym and have a lot of adjustments to make. There were a lot of things I wasn't happy with in my performance. My guard was way too low, and I didn’t have that head movement. I was also a little flatfooted in there," he said.

"I have to make adjustments to my diet too, and not have so much ice cream and cheat days," he added. "I'm so happy I was able to get the win."

"Getting the opportunity to compete, especially in these times, is a blessing. I'’m lucky I can continue to do what I love to do, training and competing. ONE Championship is such a different environment from my previous experiences. They treat their fighters well."