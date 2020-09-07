IATF allows training of student-athletes in GCQ, MGCQ areas

MANILA - The government's pandemic response task force has allowed the resumption of training of student-athletes in areas under relaxed virus restrictions, an official said Monday.

Student-athletes can resume training in general community quarantine, and modified general community quarantine areas, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The Commission on Higher Education will issue guidelines on the matter, he added.

Almost all parts of the Philippines are under GCQ and MGCQ until Sept. 30 except for Iligan City which is under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

More details to follow.