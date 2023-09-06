Valorant: FNATIC's Boaster trends for 'Otso Otso' dance

Started doing the Otso Otso and couldn’t stop clutching afterwards🫰🏻#GetYourBoastees pic.twitter.com/imSAQ57bMy — FNATIC Boaster (@OfficialBoaster) September 4, 2023

MANILA -- FNATIC in-game leader Jake "Boaster" Howlett did a little dance when he celebrated on his stream.

In a stream last Monday, the Valorant star couldn't hold his happiness over clutching on a ranked game by dancing "Otso Otso" afterwards.

"It's the otso otso baby!" the VCT Masters: Japan champion said in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

The video now has 780,000 views as of writing, with over 15,000 likes.

The FNATIC star is known for his cheeky K-pop dance entrances -- but this isn't the first time he did this dance.

Last January 2022, Boaster mirrored an Otso Otso dance challenge, with some Pinoy Valorant stars such as DubsteP replying. Before that, he did the Otso Otso as he entered the Valorant: Champions stage in Berlin in 2021.

He also posted a TikTok video with Maymay Entrata's "Kakayanin Kaya" in the background last June, during Valorant: Masters in Tokyo.