V-League: Ateneo men target 4-0 record vs Altas

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles are looking to extend their dominance in the 2023 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge as they put their unblemished record at stake on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles will face the defending NCAA champions Perpetual Help Altas at the Paco Arena in Manila, for a chance to clinch their fourth straight win in the tournament.

Ateneo was supposed to face its rival De La Salle Green Spikers last Friday but the match was postponed due to torrential rains.

Instead, they will return to action at 4 p.m. against the Altas in another four-game bill in the V-League.

Perpetual, on the other hand, seeks to break a 2-2 card with a win that will bolster its own semis drive in the contest.

In the other men’s clash at 2 p.m., National University and La Salle, with identical 2-1 slates, dispute solo third behind Ateneo and idle UST (4-1).

The Bulldogs are expected to play inspired volleyball as head coach Dante Alinsunurin, who guided Choco Mucho to a bronze medal finish in the VTV Cup in Vietnam recently, is back on the sidelines.

In women's play, NCAA rivals College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers tangle with Mapua University Lady Cardinals at 10 a.m. while the Lady Altas test NAASCU champions Enderun Colleges’ mettle at noon.

The Lady Blazers will go for their third straight win as they try to catch up with the unbeaten leaders FEU and UE (5-0). Mapua, on the other hand, aims to bounce back from its four-set loss to UE last August 23 that dropped them to 1-2.

The Lady Altas (2-2) likewise hope to rebound from their tough five-set setback to the Lady Warriors last August 30 as they mix it up with the Lady Titans, who tote a 1-2 card.

