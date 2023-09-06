Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Slovenia at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, September 6, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Photo from FIBA.

MANILA — Canada is heading into the semifinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Canada caught a big fish and defeated fan-favorite Luka Doncic and the rest of the Slovenian squad, 100-89, at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Semifinals on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 31 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, and Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points and three rebounds, while also defending the Dallas Mavericks star throughout most parts of the game just before getting ejected after two technical fouls.

After being tied 50-50 at the half, Canada started the third frame on a 19-5 run led by RJ Barrett and SGA, and this allowed them to create a lead as big as 16, 80-64, after a triple by Nickeil Alexander-Walker with only 1:57 remaining in the third.

Slovenia made a last-quarter push to salvage their hopes of clinching a medal by getting to as close as nine, but it proved to be too late as Canada widened the lead even more they went on to capture its fifth win in six games

On Slovenia's side, Doncic finished with 26 points, five assists, and four rebounds, but still, his squad endured a heart-breaking second loss in six games. Like Brooks, he was also ejected in the final quarter after his second technical foul.

Canada will be facing Serbia on Friday at 4:45 PM as they face off for a spot in the tournament’s Finals on September 10.

Meanwhile, Slovenia will be entering the Classification Phase and will be up against Lithuania on Thursday at 8:30 PM.

