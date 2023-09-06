Rider Edimar Aguilar Malbas with Gilas players Dwight Ramos and Japeth Aguilar. Photos: Edimar Aguilar Malba

MANILA -- A ride-hailing app rider shared on social media his interaction with Gilas Pilipinas players who saw action in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila.

In a social media post, Edimar Aguilar Malbas posted photos of his selfies with Dwight Ramos and Japeth Aguilar on August 20.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Malbas, an 'Angkas' rider, said he was booked by an international referee who will be officiating the tuneup game of Gilas Pilipinas and Montenegro at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Upon arriving at the venue, Malbas said he saw Aguilar and Ramos, respectively, and grabbed the chance to take selfies with them.

"[P]ag ka drop off ko po dun ko nakita si idol [J]apeth [A]guilar kasama ang tatay nya, kababa lang ng kotse. Nag approach ako sa kanya na, 'idolo pwede po ba mag pa picture?' Sabi nya ok at (salamat). Napakabait nyang i-approach," the rider recalled.

"(Ngayon) po (y)ung papalabas naman na ko nakita ko naman po si idolo [D]wight [R]amos nag lalakad papasok ng Ultra galing sa sasakyan nya at sinabi ko, idolo pa-picture. Ang bait nya ay sinabing nya (sige) po," he added.

Malbas said he has always been a supporter of the basketball national team, and he is also an "NSD" or Barangay Ginebra fan.

The rider said it is also on his bucket list to meet Rhenz Abando, CJ Perez, Scottie Thompson, and Jordan Clarkson.

--with reports from Mildred Mira, ABS-CBN News

