Dennis Schröder in action. Latvia at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 6, 2023. Photo by FIBA.

MANILA — Germany cemented itself among the top 4 teams of the world after it entered the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

They escaped Latvia on Wednesday with a crucial win, allowing them to book a ticket to the tournament’s semis round.

For team star and veteran point guard Dennis Schröder, getting the dub was just as important as getting an opportunity to represent their country on the international stage, despite his status as a legitimate NBA star.

“That’s the best feeling ever,” the 6-foot-1 guard said about playing for Germany, which he has represented since he was with their under-18 squad.

“I have played in the NBA for 10 years now, and my games are always at like 2 or 3 in the morning, so not everybody in Germany can watch it.”

“But to play for the national team where everybody can support, there are people out here showing love, it’s the best thing,” he added.

The former No. 17th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has been making waves in the World Cup so far, putting up 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game, and it has helped Germany maintain an undefeated six-and-zero record so far.

He struggled mightily against Latvia, however, making just 4-of-26 shots for nine points and missing all of his eight three-point attempts. Schröder also had as many turnovers (four) as assists.

But he was picked up by his teammates, notably brothers Franz and Moe Wagner who combined for 28 points and 12 rebounds in their win. Andreas Obst also had 13 points.

Schröder went on to credit all of his teammates for their success which included them avoiding a buzzer-beating defeat against the hot hands of Davis Bertans and Latvia, saying that aside from their team stars, everyone has contributed to their present winning streak.

“Everybody in this locker room stepped up. Everybody in the locker room [deserves] the credit, and that’s the reason why we’re together as a team,” the incoming Toronto Raptors player said.

As far as their 2024 Paris Olympics hopes, the former Los Angeles Lakers sixth man said that their main goal is getting into the position that will help them clinch not only as the best European team of the tournament, but as the best squad overall.

“We’re focusing on the World Cup. We’re playing [at the] semifinals on Friday, and we’re gonna battle and make it as far as possible in the World Cup.”

They will be facing Team USA on Friday at 8:40 PM, and with spot in the FIBA World Cup Finals on the line.

