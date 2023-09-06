NBA 2K24 honors hoops legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant in the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition. (Courtesy: NBA 2K/Facebook)

Basketball fever is well and alive in the Philippines, on and off the court, and here's how hoops fans can pay homage to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant is gracing the NBA 2K cover once again, this time for the game's 25th anniversary.

The following is the list of activities fans can expect on the launch of NBA 2K24, featuring Bryant, from September 8-11 at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium, Seaside Blvd, Pasay City.

1v1 and 3v3 showdowns

NBA 2K24 Q&A Sessions

Custom shoe design challenge

NBA2K24 Pro player exhibition game

NBA 2K24 features two versions: the Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba editions.

The Kobe Bryant Edition is priced at P3,890, while the Black Mamba Edition is priced at P5,590.

Preorders started July 8 and the game is finally being launched on Friday.

Homegrown talents Shady00018 and Kevin Cruz will also grace the event.

NBA 2K24 boasts a variety of single-player and multiplayer game modes, and it will also introduce new updates to The W.

Gamers can also replicate Kobe's signature skills in Mamba Moments mode, and it will introduce ProPLAY, which directly translates NBA footage into gameplay.

The game can be played on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and XboxSeries X/S.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA finals MVP, and two-time Olympic gold medalist.