Jeremy Miado in action against Lito Adiwang at ONE X in March 2022. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- If there’s anyone who’s happy to see Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang fully recovered and back in the ring, it’s his former opponent in Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado.

Adiwang blew out his ACL against Miado in their strawweight MMA clash at ONE X in March 2022, and while the Thailand-based Filipino took the win, he wasn’t happy with what happened to his compatriot.

Now Adiwang has fully recovered and is slated to take on Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22.

“First and foremost, I’m happy because Lito’s been gone for a while. I’m happy that he recovered well from his injury, and I’m happy for him because he’s able to return and do what he loves once more this September,” Miado said.

The 30-year-old has been hearing great things about Adiwang’s recovery, especially since they almost crossed paths outside of the ring. Adiwang trained in Thailand for a brief time before moving to Bali, Indonesia.

“Before I went to Southside MMA a few months ago, Lito already trained there. From what I’ve heard from the people there, his knee looks good, and his recovery went well,” Miado said.

Miado also supported Adiwang’s recent decision to move abroad. After all, the Albay, Bicol native knows all about moving to another country to focus on getting better.

It paid dividends for him as he emerged as one of the most exciting strawweight MMA fighters in ONE Championship after joining Marrok Force MMA.

Miado sees the same thing happening with Adiwang, and he believes fans will see it as well, starting with his fight against Mattheis.

“As for this fight, I see Adiwang winning, especially since he’s already abroad. I’m not saying that he wasn’t training right when he was in Team Lakay. But [in Bali], he’ll have plenty of options when it comes to training partners and gyms,” he said.

“I hear he’s cross-training as well with other gyms, and that’s a great thing because he can adapt to many styles and improve more. He was already good before, and I feel like he will only get better with this move. That’s his advantage over Mattheis.”