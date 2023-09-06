New Zealand performs the Haka ahead of its game against the United States in Group C of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on August 26, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- New Zealand performed its Haka one final time against Egypt last weekend, in front of a receptive crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena that had been enjoying the Tall Blacks’ traditional pre-game dance throughout the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

There is a notion that the ceremonial dance that originated from Maori culture is meant to intimidate the opposing team.

But for top-scorer Reuben Te Rangi, it’s a representation of why the Tall Blacks play in the biggest stage of sports.

“A lot of people think it’s for the opposition team, but actually, the Haka is to remind ourselves why we’re here, how we’re gonna overcome some of these challenges that are gonna face us in the game,” the small forward said.

“We’re just reminding each other that we’ll get through anything.”

Since New Zealand’s inclusion to FIBA Asia for the qualification process for the World Cup alongside Oceanian powerhouse Australia during the 2017 to 2020 cycle, the Tall Blacks have made it a habit to let the world know who they are and what they're capable of inside the court.

“That’s what World Cups are about,” head coach Pero Cameron said. “Overall, it was another avenue we’ve been trying to explore along the way.”

The Tall Blacks haven’t had many chances to introduce themselves to the world prior to 2017, usually just playing a three-game series with Australia to determine the best country in Oceania.

They’re often known just for their Haka, but the team values every high-level tournament they get to participate in.

“New Zealand, we always compete with kind of the superpowers in the world. We kind of say that a lot. And we did that this week,” power forward Finn Delany said.

Both Delany and Te Rangi averaged 16.4 points for the Tall Blacks, with both shooting above 40 percent from beyond the arc.

“I think our mission was and is always with the program is to push that further, competing with the heavyweights, so we wanted to come in win it, get to the second round like every team does, we fell short on that but we learned a lot. Keep pushing,” Delany added.

New Zealand was drawn to an incredibly tough group alongside the United States, Greece, and Jordan. From the moment it began its World Cup build-up, Cameron said he constantly reminded his team of a simple slogan.

“The slogan for us heading into the tournament is no easy games. When we set our sights high and have high expectations and we go out there through organizing our campaign,” he shared.

The Commonwealth nation lost to both Team USA and Greece in the first round, but Delany said the group picked up positives from those matches.

“We reinforce the message that we can compete against great teams. Having guys have experiences against the Greeces and Team USAs and most players of the world are huge,” he said.

New Zealand were competitive in single-digit losses to Greece and Mexico. The 26th-ranked country eventually beat Jordan and Egypt for a 2-3 record overall.

It could have easily been a better campaign if the Tall Blacks were in a weaker group, but Delany said there is no point dwelling in what they cannot control.

What they can is to collectively push their program forward and continue to show that they can challenge the world’s top basketball teams.

“This is a kind of great thing for the future. I believe with all the guys that are here that weren’t around four years ago or a couple of years ago and taking those experiences and being with those other guys and growing relationships on and off the court with guys inside the program now is huge internally.”

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO: