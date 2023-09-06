FIBA: Wagner bros steer Germany to World Cup semis

Moe Wagner against Latvia at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 6, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Photo from FIBA.

MANILA — Germany is headed to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinals.

The squad won their sixth straight game, which is now tied for their best win total at a World Cup (6 wins in 2002), after defeating Latvia, 81-79, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Leading the Germans were brothers Franz and Moe Wagner who put up 16 points and eight rebounds, and 12 markers and four boards, respectively.

Still a close game at the end of the first 30 minutes of action as they were only separated by a single possession, 62-59, Germany slowly widened their lead in the final frame and built an 11-point lead, 70-59, after a slam by Moe Wagner at the 8:09 mark of the same quarter.

Latvia tried to rally once more even after the deficit increased to as much as 12, and they blasted out an 18-9 run to cut the lead to two, 79-77.

Down by two, 81-79, Latvia had a final shot to steal the win, but Davis Bertans missed on his three-point attempt.

Bertans provided the spark for Latvia with 20 points and two boards, but it went for naught as they fell out of medal contention while also posting their second loss in six games.

Germany will be up for a tall task as they are scheduled to face Team USA in the final four of the tournament that starts on Friday.

Meanwhile, Latvia will be facing Lithuania in the Classification Phase on Thursday at 8:30 PM. Both games are still at the MOA Arena.

