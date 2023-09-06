FIBA: Organizers tout innovations in World Cup hosting

A general view of the crowd at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan for the FIBA World Cup 2023 game between the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. FIBA

MANILA -- Organizers of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in the Philippines implemented a number of new features and innovations that they believe made a big difference in both the fan and player experience.

This, according to deputy event director Erika Dy, who highlighted the differences in the mixed zone, the press conference room, and even the pre-game entertainment in World Cup games.

"It's not your usual UAAP, NCAA or PBA game that we are used to," Dy said on ANC's "Top Story," Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippines is co-hosting the World Cup with Indonesia and Japan, with the final phase already on-going at the Mall of Asia Arena.

On Monday, FIBA World Cup executive director David Crocker gave the Philippines' hosting of the global showcase high marks, noting that the local organizing committee "has delivered on every front."

"The experience of the players and the fans, which are the top priorities of the World Cup, have received only high praise," said Crocker. "For the fans, the games have been fantastic and we have some exciting matches ahead of us."

New Zealand and Greece battle under Group C during the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Al Panlilio, president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, said that he has received mostly positive feedback as well from the delegates. He was especially proud of the hospitality displayed by the Filipino people for the World Cup delegates.

"From the time they stepped on the airport, all the way to the hotel, the treatment of the people, they are all smiling, very warm, and they find solutions for you," said Panlilio.

Aside from the World Cup itself, Manila also hosted the FIBA Congress on August 23 and 24, which was attended by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and 157 national federation delegates.

The opening day at the Philippine Arena on August 25 set a gate attendance record for a FIBA game, with 38,115 fans watching the contest between Gilas Pilipinas and the Dominican Republic.

"We are in the world map because of this hosting," Dy said.

