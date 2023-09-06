Farlight 84 tags cheaters participating in pilot PH tourney

MANILA -- Farlight 84 flagged three professional players for cheating in the Farlight 84 Philippines Championship (FPC).

SuperBuhz, SuperNRX, and SuperNCG of PNOG were tagged in "cheating activities" and will be suspended for 10 years.

As a result, their team is banned "from all FPC events and their current season" and they are disqualified from participating in the current season's FPC.

"The devices used by these players for cheating will be permanently banned, and their accounts will be suspended for 10 years. Furthermore, all members of the PNOG team are barred from participating in any events organized by Farlight 84's official competitions for a period of 3 years," Farlight 84 said.

Farlight Games in its summit said it was doubling down on cheaters in its game, which launched April 2023.

Meanwhile, NRX Esports said it was not affiliated with the SuperNRX tagged in the cheating incident.

"They are in no way connected nor part of NRX eSports or any of its affiliated teams/clans. We strongly don’t condone cheating and hacking of any form. NRX believes in maintaining a healthy and fair community in Farlight 84," NRX Gaming said.