The Dominican Republic basketball team is mourning the death of their physiotherapist, Bladimir Regalado, who died on the way home while flying from the Philippines.

Regalado, who was with the team during their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign, suffered a heart attack.

"With deep sadness, we report the death of Bladimir Regalado, physiotherapist of our National Team, who suffered a heart attack on the flight back from the Philippines, where he accompanied our team in the FIBA World Cup 2023," the team said in its Instagram page.

"We are deeply sorry for this loss and send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Bladimir Regalado was a fundamental pillar in the team, dedicated and passionate about his work. Peace to your soul."

"His efforts and commitment to the world of Dominican basketball will always be remembered. Rest in peace, NBA."

The FIBA World Cup organizers sent its condolences to the family of Regalado and his teammates.

"The entire FIBA team sends its love and heartfelt condolences to @rdbseleccion and the family of team physiotherapist Bladimir Regalado who tragically passed away while traveling home from the World Cup," they said in an Instagram post.

"Bladimir will be dearly missed by all. Rest in peace."

The Dominican Republic swept its Group A assignments in Manila, including an 87-81 win over the Philippines in front of over 38,000 fans at the Philippine Arena. They advanced to the second round, where they absorbed back-to-back losses to Puerto Rico and Serbia and failed to make it to the knockout phase.

They finished the tournament ranked 14th, and earned a ticket to an Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

