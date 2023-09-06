Boxing: Sultan returns to action after loss to Butler

Former title contender Jonas Sultan. Roy Luarca

Former world title contender Jonas Sultan is all set for his comeback as he takes on an American fighter in Plant City, Florida on Thursday (Manila time).

Sultan, who is coming off a decision loss to Paul Butler, will face Frank Gonzales in an eight-round non-title bout at the Whitesands Events Center.

The Zamboanga Valientes-backed fighter has been training in the US with former world champion Jerwin Ancajas and his coach Joven Jimenez in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sultan will need to get past Gonzales to climb the junior featherweight rankings.

The Filipino went through a 16-month hiatus after bowing to Butler in their WBO title clash in April 2022.

Prior his defeat, Sultan was on a three-fight win streak defeating Carlos Caraballo, Sharone Carter and Salatiel Amit in dominant fashion.

The 26-year-old Gonzales, on the other hand, is on a roll with three successive victories. He beat Delio Gomez, Camilo Peralta and Jose Alfaro before arranging the bout with Sultan.

But he has been unsuccessful against regional boxing champions. Gonzales lost via stoppages to WBA Ferdecretro champion Saul Sanchez and WBO Latino champ Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Sultan's US campaign is supported by Zamboanga Valientes owners Rolando Navarro Jr, Cory Navarro and Michael Venezuela. He is also backed by MLV Accounting, Go For Gold of Jeremy Go, Congressman's Mike Romero's Globalport.



