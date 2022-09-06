Joshua Pacio will defend his ONE strawweight title against Jarred Brooks in ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks. Handout photo

MANILA -- Denice Zamboanga may not be from the famed Team Lakay, but she’s throwing her full support behind fellow Filipino fighter Joshua Pacio.

Pacio will defend his ONE strawweight title against Jarred Brooks in ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks, the first event that ONE Championship will stage in Manila in more than two years.

The Mall of Asia Arena will be the site of ONE Championship’s Philippine return on December 3.

Zamboanga, the No. 3-ranked women’s atomweight contender, said Brooks will be Pacio’s toughest challenger yet and their upcoming fight has all the makings of an instant classic.

“This fight will surely be an amazing one. This will be an intense match for sure and this could be the biggest challenge for our world champion but, still, I’m rooting for him to win!” Zamboanga said.

Pacio is arguably the greatest strawweight in ONE Championship history having held the ONE strawweight title for more than 1,200 days across three separate reigns.

The 26-year-old has also defeated every former world champion in the division during his celebrated run.

Brooks, however, is seen as the biggest threat to the strawweight status quo.

“The Monkey God” is 3-0 in ONE Championship and his debut win was a second-round submission of Pacio’s Team Lakay teammate Lito Adiwang at ONE: NextGen III in November 2021.

The Philippines has been a favorite destination for ONE Championship. The organization usually held several shows in the country these past few years but that had to change when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.

Now that the Philippines has eased its restrictions, it’s practically inevitable that ONE Championship return to one of its strongholds.

Just like any other fight fan, Zamboanga is ecstatic to finally have ONE Championship back in Manila.

“I’m really excited that there will be another event in the Philippines, especially now that we’re going back to how it was back then before the pandemic. I’m really happy that ONE Championship will be back in the country after more than two years," she said.

