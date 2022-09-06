Twice in his professional basketball career, two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap was able to play for the Philippine men’s basketball team and in both occasions, fiery mentor Yeng Guiao was his coach.

So when Guiao was re-appointed as coach of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, one of the most excited to see him coming back is Yap.

Yap didn’t have a chance playing for Guiao’s team as he has always been at the opposing end, but the superstar swing man was part of the veteran mentor’s Powerade Pilipinas team which finished eighth in the 2009 FIBA Asia Championship in Tianjin and the 2018 Asian Games national squad backed by Rain or Shine in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Last national team ko, si Coach Yeng ang coach ko. Mas maganda rin siguro siya rin Coach ko sa huling season ko sa PBA,” Yap told ABS-CBN News in a telephone interview.

Yap has started practicing with the team except on Mondays where he attends the weekly sessions of the city council of San Juan. The PBA great has been elected as councilor of San Juan last May.

“Except Mondays, where I have sessions, I’m attending the practices,” added Yap. “Then I have to move all my commitments in the afternoon kasi nga may training.”

Yap explained that he is determined to get back in shape before he returns to action. Whether he can come back and play for the coming Commissioner’s Cup or see action in the Governors’ Cup remains to be seen.

Guiao said he already has an idea on how he can use Yap once the player comes back and play.

“Of course, I’m excited. He is an icon, but he has to fix his commitments first before he rejoins the team. He is still trying to get his feet wet in his new role in politics,” added Guiao.

Yap believes that it would be ideal for him to return with Guiao coaching the team. The seven-time champion coach is known to providing opportunities to all players on his squad.

“Kay Coach Yeng kasi, walang star player,” added Guiao. “Maski sino, may opportunity na makapaglaro kaya laging ready ang mga players niya. Siya nga yung walang regular na starting five eh. So ako, I want to make sure na kapag bumalik ako, ready na talaga ako. Hindi puwede yung 50% lang. Kailangan 100% ready ako.”

